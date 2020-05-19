Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

