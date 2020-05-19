Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,846 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

