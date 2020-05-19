Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $998.58 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,017.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $811.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,457 shares of company stock valued at $323,342,210 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

