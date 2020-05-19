Barrington Research Comments on Cimpress NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 191,375 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

