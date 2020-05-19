Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,462,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

