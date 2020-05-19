Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Inpex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

