Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.22 ($27.00).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €24.71 ($28.73) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.