Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

