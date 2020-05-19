Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Hasbro worth $103,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381,625 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

