Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 175,979 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,844,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

