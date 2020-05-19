Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.13 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $106,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atmos Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

