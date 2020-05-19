Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.69 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $101,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 109,578 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,289,000 after acquiring an additional 315,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.