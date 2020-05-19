Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of CDW worth $105,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. AXA lifted its stake in CDW by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,207,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.