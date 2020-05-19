Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,806 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.81% of Hubbell worth $113,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after buying an additional 440,506 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after buying an additional 171,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

