B. Riley Raises WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Price Target to $0.75

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $0.70 to $0.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.59 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

