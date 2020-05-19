B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.80.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 308,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 763,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,352.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

