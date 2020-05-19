AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

AZRX stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

