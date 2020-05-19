Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Short Interest Update

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 491,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXGT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

AXGT stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 5,333,333 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,665,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

