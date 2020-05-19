Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXLA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

AXLA opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

