Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Avrobio alerts:

AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.49. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.