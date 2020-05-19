Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 190.0% in May

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. ValuEngine cut Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

