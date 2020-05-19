Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,395,000 after acquiring an additional 128,071 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $190.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

