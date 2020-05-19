Aurubis’ (NDA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

ETR:NDA opened at €49.63 ($57.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.09 and its 200-day moving average is €46.85. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($67.44).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

