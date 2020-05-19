ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Securities cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

ATNI stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $863.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

