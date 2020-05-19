ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.85

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and traded as high as $37.23. ATLAS COPCO AB/S shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 79,718 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.
ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)
Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.
