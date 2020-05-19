ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 203.0% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATIF stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. ATIF has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

