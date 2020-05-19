Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $47.00 at UBS Group

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.27.
NYSE ATH opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.