Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $47.00 at UBS Group

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.27.

NYSE ATH opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

