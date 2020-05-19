ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.74

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and traded as low as $24.95. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 5,156 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLLF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

