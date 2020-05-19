Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.63.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,936.98% and a negative return on equity of 561.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech makes up 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

