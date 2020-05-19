Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. The company also reduced its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 induced uncertainties prevailing in the market. Revenues were negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Moreover, unfavorable timing of renewals compared with year-ago quarter hurt growth. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the growing volume of professional service engagements holds promise. Moreover, the Mnubo and Sabisu acquisitions are expected to strengthen Aspen’s offerings with embedded AI capabilities. Further, a diverse product portfolio and loyal customer base are significant barriers for competitors, which is a positive.”

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.13.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.