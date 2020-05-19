Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arts-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

