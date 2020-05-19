Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to $16.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.