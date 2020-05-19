Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $119,981.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARTNA stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ARTNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

