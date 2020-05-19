Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui acquired 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $52,917.09. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

ARTL opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

