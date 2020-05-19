Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Andrew C. Fisher Acquires 47,522 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 47,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740.62 ($44,383.87).
Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.15.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.
About Arrow Global Group
Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.
