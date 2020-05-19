Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Andrew C. Fisher Acquires 47,522 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 47,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740.62 ($44,383.87).

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188.40 ($2.48).

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

