Armin Martens Purchases 10,000 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,618,980.

Armin Martens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,817.00.

AX.UN stock opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.67. The stock has a market cap of $995.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.15 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

