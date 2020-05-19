Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a report published on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.10 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19).

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $23,924,749.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

