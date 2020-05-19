Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.43. Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 45,372 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

