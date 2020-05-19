Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 477,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.70. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 58.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 978.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 107,456 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

