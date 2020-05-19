Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 59.6% in May

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the April 30th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $600.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

