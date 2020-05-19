Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 59.6% in May

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the April 30th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $600.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
