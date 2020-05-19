Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.18 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

