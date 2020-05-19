Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 171.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

