Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Apache by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Apache by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apache by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

