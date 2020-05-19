Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.