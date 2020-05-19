Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

