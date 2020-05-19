Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,260.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

