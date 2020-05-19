Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.