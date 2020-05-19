Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after buying an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after buying an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,786,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,976,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

