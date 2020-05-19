Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,416 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

