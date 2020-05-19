Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 109,640 CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.12.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. Research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

